DGCA puts crisis-hit SpiceJet under 'enhanced surveillance' from June 22

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put SpiceJet under “enhanced surveillance” starting June 22 as a precautionary measure, officials said on Tuesday.

When asked about this matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson told Business Standard that "no such communication has been received by the airline from the DGCA."

The airline is under enhanced surveillance, but there has been "no operational impact", DGCA officials said, adding that this step had been taken as a matter of abundant precaution given the incidents during monsoon season last year.

Cash-strapped SpiceJet had reported at least eight incidents of technical malfunction between June 19, 2022, and July 6, 2022, following which the regulator had ordered the airline to operate just 50 per cent of its scheduled flights. This cap was removed by the DGCA on October 21, 2022.

Enhanced surveillance generally includes an increased number of spot checks, especially during the night, the officials said.

SpiceJet has been incurring losses since the financial year ended March 31, 2019 (FY19). The company’s consolidated net loss swelled to Rs 1,744 crore in FY22 from Rs 1,030 crore in FY21. It has not released FY23 results citing ‘medical incapacitation’ of a key member of its audit committee.

The airline is currently operating about 1,149 flights per week, which are 47 per cent fewer than in July last year, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

On July 7, the Supreme Court declined SpiceJet’s application to extend the time for making Rs 380 crore interest payment to media baron Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways in a share-transfer dispute case. On July 10, Kal Airways stated that there was no question of an “amicable” settlement with SpiceJet and asked the carrier to pay up the interest amount according to the court order.