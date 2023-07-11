Home / Companies / News / Carbon maker PCBL Q1 consolidated net profit down 15% to Rs 109 crore

Carbon maker PCBL Q1 consolidated net profit down 15% to Rs 109 crore

Carbon maker PCBL Ltd's consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 2023 of the current fiscal was down 15 per cent to Rs 109 crore

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Revenue from the operation during the quarter under review was Rs 1,347 crore against Rs 1409 crore registered in the June quarter of 2022.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Carbon maker PCBL Ltd's consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 2023 of the current fiscal was down 15 per cent to Rs 109 crore compared to the same quarter's profit of Rs 126 crore of the previous year, the company said on Tuesday.

Revenue from the operation during the quarter under review was Rs 1,347 crore against Rs 1409 crore registered in the June quarter of 2022.

The company informed bourses that the first phase of the greenfield Tamil Nadu project got operationalised with 63,000 tonnes of carbon black production out of the total proposed 1,47,000 tonnes.

The company's Mundra plant also commenced its 40,000 tonnes speciality chemicals project, with 20000 tonnes per annum in the first phase.

Also Read

Fictiv formalises investment in India as its third manufacturing hub

Govt floats tender to set up 450,000 tonne green hydrogen facility

Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Pithampur facility

DGCA puts SpiceJet under 'enhanced surveillance'; airline refutes reports

South Eastern Coalfields plans Rs 1,218 cr investment for solar projects

South Eastern Coalfields plans Rs 1,218 cr investment for solar projects

DGCA puts SpiceJet under 'enhanced surveillance'; airline refutes reports

Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Pithampur facility

Govt floats tender to set up 450,000 tonne green hydrogen facility

Fictiv formalises investment in India as its third manufacturing hub

Topics :Companieseconomy

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story