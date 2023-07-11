Carbon maker PCBL Q1 consolidated net profit down 15% to Rs 109 crore

Carbon maker PCBL Ltd's consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 2023 of the current fiscal was down 15 per cent to Rs 109 crore compared to the same quarter's profit of Rs 126 crore of the previous year, the company said on Tuesday.

Revenue from the operation during the quarter under review was Rs 1,347 crore against Rs 1409 crore registered in the June quarter of 2022.

The company informed bourses that the first phase of the greenfield Tamil Nadu project got operationalised with 63,000 tonnes of carbon black production out of the total proposed 1,47,000 tonnes.

The company's Mundra plant also commenced its 40,000 tonnes speciality chemicals project, with 20000 tonnes per annum in the first phase.