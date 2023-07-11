Home / Companies / News / South Eastern Coalfields plans Rs 1,218 cr investment for solar projects

South Eastern Coalfields plans Rs 1,218 cr investment for solar projects

As part of its net zero commitments, Chhattisgarh-based mining company SECL has lined up an investment of Rs 1,218 crore spread up to financial year 2025-26 for setting up solar projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A ground-mounted solar project of 60 MW worth Rs 420 crore is being set up at Johilla PhaseII and a 46-MW project worth Rs 322 crore in Hasdeo. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of its net zero commitments, Chhattisgarh-based mining company SECL has lined up an investment of Rs 1,218 crore spread up to financial year 2025-26 for setting up solar projects.

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), with 67 blocks, is among the top three coal producing subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd (CIL), under the Ministry of Coal. In FY23, CIL's output was 703.21 MT, out of which SECL's contribution was 167 MT.

"SECL aims to become a net-zero energy company. SECL plans to develop solar projects of more than 600 MW in the coming years, and plans to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore in renewable energy. The investments are part of the company's strategy to expand and diversify its business to achieve net zero commitments," SECL said in a statement.

Sharing the break up of the investment plan, SECL said two solar projects of 20 megawatt (MW) each are being set up at Bhatgaon and Bishrampur, and another 0.8 MW at Saraipali Korba area in Chhattisgarh. Total cost of these project is Rs 180.71 crore.

A 1.5 MW floating solar plant will be installed at Sharda OC Sohagpur area in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 9.84 crore. The detailed project report for a 40-MW solar project worth Rs 286.51 crore is under the process of approval.

A ground-mounted solar project of 60 MW worth Rs 420 crore is being set up at Johilla PhaseII and a 46-MW project worth Rs 322 crore in Hasdeo.

In FY23, SECL commissioned a 0.58 MW solar project worth Rs 2 crore. The total cost of the projects under various stages of commissioning calculates to Rs 1,220 crore.

Besides, SECL is also planning to set up solar projects totalling 436 MW on RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company)/BOO (Build-Own-Operate) mode.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

South Eastern Coalfields joins 150-mt coal production club in FY23

SECL in expansion mode, to make Gevra world's largest coal mine, says CMD

SECL to develop Manikpur Pokhri coal mine in Korba into eco-tourism spot

South Eastern Coalfields to turn old mine in Chhattisgarh into tourism hub

DGCA puts SpiceJet under 'enhanced surveillance'; airline refutes reports

Lupin gets USFDA establishment inspection report for Pithampur facility

Govt floats tender to set up 450,000 tonne green hydrogen facility

Fictiv formalises investment in India as its third manufacturing hub

Share of top-end cars in Mercedes' India sales nearly doubles in 5 years

Topics :solar projectCoal Chhattisgarh

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story