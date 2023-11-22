DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for not compensating passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for its failure to compensate passengers affected by delayed flights and unserviceable seats. The fine was also imposed for not training its ground personnel in accordance with regulations.

The regulator stated that it conducted inspections of all domestic airlines' operations at airports in Delhi, Kochi, and Bengaluru in May and September to verify their compliance with obligations regarding facilities/compensation for affected passengers as outlined in DGCA regulations.

"During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR (regulation). Accordingly, a show cause notice was issued to Air India on November 3, 2023, seeking a response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations," it mentioned.

The DGCA stated that Air India has submitted its reply to the notice. The regulator has concluded that the airline has not complied with various regulations. This includes not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, failing to train some of their ground personnel as stipulated in the CAR, and not paying compensation to international business class passengers who were forced to travel on unserviceable seats.