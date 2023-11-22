Home / Companies / News / DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for not compensating passengers

DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for not compensating passengers

According to regulations, if a flight is delayed for 2-6 hours, passengers should receive meals and refreshments

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday imposed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for its failure to compensate passengers affected by delayed flights and unserviceable seats. The fine was also imposed for not training its ground personnel in accordance with regulations.

The regulator stated that it conducted inspections of all domestic airlines' operations at airports in Delhi, Kochi, and Bengaluru in May and September to verify their compliance with obligations regarding facilities/compensation for affected passengers as outlined in DGCA regulations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"During the inspections of the airlines, it was observed that Air India was not complying with the provisions of the relevant CAR (regulation). Accordingly, a show cause notice was issued to Air India on November 3, 2023, seeking a response for non-compliance to the provisions of the relevant regulations," it mentioned.

The DGCA stated that Air India has submitted its reply to the notice. The regulator has concluded that the airline has not complied with various regulations. This includes not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, failing to train some of their ground personnel as stipulated in the CAR, and not paying compensation to international business class passengers who were forced to travel on unserviceable seats.

Also Read

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Air India's accumulated losses at FY23-end estimated at Rs 14,000 crore

Air India submits quality manual, SOP to DGCA to activate simulator licence

Looking at a mix of int'l destinations, not just West Asia: Akasa Air CEO

Ryzneuta for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia receives USFDA approval

Liberty Shoes ousts Exec-Director Adesh Gupta after NCLT rejects his plea

HAL picks 139 trainees out of over 30,000 applicants in latest batch

A-I Express cabin crew raise concerns about room sharing during layovers

Infosys inks partnership with TK Elevator to help build AI-first strategy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DGCAAir Indiaairline industry

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story