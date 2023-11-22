Home / Companies / News / HAL picks 139 trainees out of over 30,000 applicants in latest batch

HAL picks 139 trainees out of over 30,000 applicants in latest batch

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited inducted the 46th batch of Management and Design Trainees (MTs and DTs) at a programme in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
HAL is among the top 40 companies in India as per market capitalisation.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has picked 139 trainees in its latest batch out of over 30,000 aspirants, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

HAL inducted the 46th batch of Management and Design Trainees (MTs and DTs) at a programme here on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The batch would go through a 52-week training programme through HAL Management Academy in various disciplines such as aeronautics, production, electrical, electronics, computer science, finance, human resources and legal.

"Out of over 30,000 aspirants, 139 trainees have been inducted", an HAL statement said.

Seven handbooks on technical and managerial subjects were released by HAL CMD (Additional Charge) C B Ananthakrishnan during the event.

"HAL is among the top 40 companies in India as per market capitalisation. Expectations are high to sustain the growth and continue to perform well. Today, with the focus towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the future is bright for HAL as we have many new products being developed and hope to grow in double digits in the future", Ananthakrishnan said.

Also Read

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

HAL hands over first LCA Tejas twin-seater aircraft to Indian Air Force

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

Hindustan Aeronautics incorporates JV With Safran for helicopter engines

Hindustan Aeronautics hits new peak, up 4% on signing pact with Airbus

A-I Express cabin crew raise concerns about room sharing during layovers

Infosys inks partnership with TK Elevator to help build AI-first strategy

Amazon India to use rivers, backwaters for transporting customer packages

Mercedes-Benz India's research wing ties up with IISc for EV innovation

Epack Prefab commissions facility in Andhra Pradesh at Rs 200 cr investment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hindustan Aeronautics LtdHAL Hindustan Aeronautics

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste survey

Cong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

ISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story