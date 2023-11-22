HAL picks 139 trainees out of over 30,000 applicants in latest batch

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has picked 139 trainees in its latest batch out of over 30,000 aspirants, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered company.

HAL inducted the 46th batch of Management and Design Trainees (MTs and DTs) at a programme here on Wednesday.

The batch would go through a 52-week training programme through HAL Management Academy in various disciplines such as aeronautics, production, electrical, electronics, computer science, finance, human resources and legal.

"Out of over 30,000 aspirants, 139 trainees have been inducted", an HAL statement said.

Seven handbooks on technical and managerial subjects were released by HAL CMD (Additional Charge) C B Ananthakrishnan during the event.

"HAL is among the top 40 companies in India as per market capitalisation. Expectations are high to sustain the growth and continue to perform well. Today, with the focus towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the future is bright for HAL as we have many new products being developed and hope to grow in double digits in the future", Ananthakrishnan said.