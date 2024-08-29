Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India Express for not paying compensation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out an inspection as per Annual Surveillance Programme (ASP) 2024 of scheduled domestic operators in June

Air India Express
For the violations, DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India Express. | Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India Express for non-payment of compensation to passengers for cancelled flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out an inspection as per Annual Surveillance Programme (ASP) 2024 of scheduled domestic operators in June. This was in respect of norms pertaining to facilities and compensation that are to be provided to passengers.

"During the surveillance inspection of the airlines, it was observed that Air India Express was not complying with the provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part IV," DGCA said in a release.

Subsequently, a show cause notice was issued to Air India Express.

The regulator said the airline's reply revealed that it had not complied with the provisions for providing compensation to passengers affected due to cancellation of flights.

For the violations, DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India Express. Specific details about the violations could not be immediately ascertained.


Topics :air india expressAirline sectorairline industryDGCA

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

