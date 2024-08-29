Tech Mahindra, Marshall partner to drive advancement in aerospace, defence

IT major Tech Mahindra on Thursday said it has inked a pact with UK-based engineering service provider Marshall Group to combine their digital solutions and engineering capabilities to spur advancements in aerospace and the defence industry. Tech Mahindra in a statement said it will assist Marshall's engineering programmes in aircraft design and manufacture, special mission platforms, and the development of digital maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) technologies. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Marshall will also make use of Tech Mahindra's suite of data analytics and intelligent field support technologies to enhance its infrastructure solutions' operational efficiency and reliability.

"Combining Tech Mahindra's global engineering and technology capabilities with Marshall's rich heritage and specialised knowledge, we are poised to create a powerful collaboration to drive innovation, deliver exceptional customer value, and enable the industry to scale at speed," Narasimham R V, President, Engineering Services, Tech Mahindra, said.

Tech Mahindra will also engage in developing future hydrogen fuel systems, aiming to replace fossil fuels and promote sustainability in aviation, the statement said.

Shares of Tech Mahindra were trading 0.67 per cent higher at Rs 1,638.30 apiece in intra-day trade on the BSE on Thursday.