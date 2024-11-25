Dharmendra Pradhan launches Bharti Airtel Foundation's 'TheTeacherApp'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday unveiled ‘TheTeacherApp’, developed by the Bharti Airtel Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises.

Aligned with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the application aims to build future-ready educators equipped to meet the evolving needs of education.

“The user centric, free app developed with direct inputs from teachers would be accessible across web, iOS, and android, to ensure seamless access for educators nationwide,” the foundation said in its statement.

Addressing the launch event, Pradhan said that empowered teachers are key to developing future generations.

“The government is leveraging innovation and technology for continuous capacity building of teachers in the spirit of NEP 2020, asserting that the application will utilise advanced course content and community building features to arm educators with the necessary resources,” he said.

According to the foundation, the platform offers more than 260 hours of high quality resources, both created and curated including courses, learning bytes, short videos, podcasts, and interactive webinars formats and quizzes.

The resources would currently be available in Hindi and English. “Work is going on to include courses in regional languages on the platform,” a member from the platform’s development team told Business Standard.

The app will also feature live expert sessions that provide practical classroom strategies, aiming to build a community of teachers by highlighting their exceptional impact stories.

“We will continue to expand based on the support which comes from the group companies, the family, the partners who are supporting in one way or the other,” Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Co-Chairman of Bharti Airtel Foundation said.

Mittal told Business Standard that the launch has been up to primary or class 5, with work going on to add resources for middle school and consequently for up to class 12.

“Since the moment you go into higher classes, it is more tough and we need experts to support the content for development. So scaling will be a continuous process,” he added.

Mittal added that over the past 25 years, Bharti Airtel Foundation has impacted over 6 million lives through educational initiatives.

“With this initiative, Bharti Airtel Foundation reaffirms its commitment to equip educators to excel in their mission of educational empowerment,” he said.