Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Despite Covid crisis, India growing at 7-8%, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Despite Covid crisis, India growing at 7-8%, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said India is set to surpass Japan and France and become the third largest economy in the world in the next three to four years

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan
Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 12:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Though several developed economies suffered badly due to the Covid crisis, India continued to grow at 7 to 8 per cent during the last 10 years, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

In his keynote address at the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, Pradhan said India is set to surpass Japan and France and become the third largest economy in the world in the next three to four years.

"Several developed economies in the world suffered badly due to the Covid crisis. Still, we are thriving with a 7 to 8 per cent growth rate since last decade and we will continue to do that," he said.

The Minister of Education said India has a low corporate tax as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very clear on not getting money to the exchequer by imposing more taxes, but more income in low slabs.

He further said 46 per cent of the global digital payments are happening in India even as 25 crore people have been out of the poverty line.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apaar ID for students: Does it require parental consent? Key details

Need to develop education infra that surpasses global standards: Pradhan

NEP emphasise on Indians becoming global citizens, future-oriented: Pradhan

India, Singapore to collaborate in curriculum development, internships

Govt announces 3 AI CoEs for healthcare, agriculture, sustainable cities

Topics :Dharmendra PradhanCoronavirusIndia growth rateIndia growth

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story