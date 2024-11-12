Need to develop education infra that surpasses global standards: Pradhan

Education infrastructure is a multi-dimensional concept that is beyond just developing brick-and-mortar structures, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The minister was at the inauguration of a national workshop on higher and technical education attended by secretaries of states and Union territories (UTs).

"The country has to become a producing economy by utilising the opportunities presented by Industry 4.0 and leapfrog and develop education infrastructure that surpasses global standards. Education infrastructure is a multi-dimensional concept and beyond just developing brick-and-mortar structures," he said.

Pradhan also suggested key areas for academic leaders and administrators to focus on -- strengthening public universities through innovative modes of funding; setting up thinktanks to align and tailor curriculum as per industry demand and also the needs and aspirations of states and UTs; adopting a multidisciplinary approach to research and innovation for assuming leadership in solving global problems.

He pitched for promoting academic leadership development programmes in every state and UT through collaborations with eminent central or state institutions and reviving the vibrancy of campus life through sports, debate, poetry, drama and performing arts (already credited through NEP), besides giving primacy to these non-scholastic areas.

The minister also emphasised the importance of teaching in Indian languages. Stressing the accountability towards the students of the country, he said everyone will have to work together to establish India's global leadership in education.

More From This Section

"The objective of this workshop is to disseminate various approaches and methodologies to implement NEP 2020; effectively articulate the roadmap and implementation strategies, fostering knowledge exchange; provide a common platform for all stakeholders to come together and network for effective and smooth implementation of the NEP 2020," a senior ministry of education official said.

"The attendees will also be encouraged for NEP adoption in state institutions, paving the way for a more robust, inclusive and globally competitive education system across India," he added.

During this two-day workshop, 14 technical sessions on the themes of NEP 2020 implementation Challenges and Roadmap; Technology in Education; Collaboration in Education; Digital Governance; Capacity Building and Leadership; and Financing of Higher Education are going to be held by eminent panellists.