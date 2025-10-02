Home / Companies / News / DHL leases 3.17 lakh sq ft warehousing space in CapitaLand's Panvel asset

DHL leases 3.17 lakh sq ft warehousing space in CapitaLand's Panvel asset

DHL has signed a five-year lease for 3.17 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in CapitaLand's Panvel facility at a monthly rent of Rs 1.8 crore, highlighting logistics demand in India

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
DHL Logistics has leased 3.17 lakh square feet of warehousing space in Panvel, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), for a monthly rent of Rs 1.8 crore in an asset owned by CapitaLand India Trust.
 
According to lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, DHL has leased the space for five years with an annual rent escalation of 5 per cent. The company will initially pay a rent of Rs 56.7 per square foot per month.
 
The lease commenced on August 1, 2024, but was registered in August 2025. DHL has deposited Rs 14.11 crore for the space. DHL Group operates in more than 50,000 locations and manages over 21 million square feet of warehousing operations in India.
 
The space is located in the Ascent Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ), owned and operated by CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT). Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in August 2007, CLINT was the first Indian property trust in Asia.
 
Spread over 30 acres, the FTWZ caters to Western India. Located on the outskirts of Mumbai, it is 24 kilometres from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, India’s largest container port. Ascent FTWZ at Panvel provides access to the western hinterland.
 
India’s warehousing segment has been expanding steadily, driven by demand from e-commerce and third-party logistics (3PL) players.
 
According to Vestian, the warehousing and logistics sector recorded an absorption of 18.9 million square feet (msf) in the first half of 2025 (H1 2025), an increase of 14 per cent over H1 2024 and 22 per cent compared to H1 2023.
 
Continuing the trend of the past few years, the sector is expected to witness significant absorption in the second half of 2025. This growth will be supported by rising demand, infrastructure upgrades, and technology integration to optimise costs and streamline logistics operations. Several public and private entities are developing multi-modal logistics parks to meet the rising demand for grade-A warehouses.

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

