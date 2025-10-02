Google lays off woman on O-1 visa: What it is and how it differs from H-1B

Google laid off over a hundred employees from design roles within the company’s cloud unit on Wednesday in an attempt to boost investments in artificial intelligence (AI). A woman on an O-1 visa, employed just six months ago, was among those laid off, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

According to the news report, the woman shared a post on LinkedIn announcing that she’s one of the many people who were laid off, adding that it’s tough knowing that so many of her talented colleagues are in the same boat.

Her O-1 visa assumes significance, given that it is a special non-immigrant visa provided by the United States to individuals exhibiting extraordinary ability. The woman has also worked in leading firms like Meta and Apple.

H-1B vs O-1 visa

While an H-1B visa holder can work in any degree-requiring specialty occupation with an employer who is willing to sponsor them, an O-1 visa is reserved for people at the top of their chosen field. According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the individual must demonstrate extraordinary ability by sustained national or international acclaim in order to qualify for an O-1 visa. The person must also be willing to visit the US to continue work in the area of their extraordinary ability.