Google lays off woman on O-1 visa: What it is and how it differs from H-1B

US O-1 visa is a special non-immigrant visa provided to individuals exhibiting extraordinary ability. Eligibility requires meeting stringent criteria that establish national or international acclaim

Most of the people affected by Google’s latest layoffs are based in the US. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Google laid off over a hundred employees from design roles within the company’s cloud unit on Wednesday in an attempt to boost investments in artificial intelligence (AI). A woman on an O-1 visa, employed just six months ago, was among those laid off, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
 
According to the news report, the woman shared a post on LinkedIn announcing that she’s one of the many people who were laid off, adding that it’s tough knowing that so many of her talented colleagues are in the same boat.
 
Her O-1 visa assumes significance, given that it is a special non-immigrant visa provided by the United States to individuals exhibiting extraordinary ability. The woman has also worked in leading firms like Meta and Apple.

H-1B vs O-1 visa

While an H-1B visa holder can work in any degree-requiring specialty occupation with an employer who is willing to sponsor them, an O-1 visa is reserved for people at the top of their chosen field. 
According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the individual must demonstrate extraordinary ability by sustained national or international acclaim in order to qualify for an O-1 visa. The person must also be willing to visit the US to continue work in the area of their extraordinary ability.

60 days to find work

According to the Hindustan Times report, the woman said that she has only 60 days to find work. Highlighting that she’s on an O-1 visa, she will have to make a significant international move in case she fails to secure a role within the specified time limit.
CNBC on Wednesday reported that many of those affected by Google’s latest layoffs are based in the US. It added that some of the employees have been given until early December to find a new role within the company.

Topics :GoogleimmigrationVisalayoffBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

