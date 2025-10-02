SKF India to invest up to ₹1,460 cr on automotive, industrial units by 2030

Auto components major SKF India group, which has undergone demerger of its automotive and industrial businesses, plans to invest up to Rs 1,460 crore by 2030 across the two verticals, including capacity expansion and setting up of a new plant.

The company expects the demerged industrial entity, SKF India (Industrial) Ltd , to be listed by November this year, subject to necessary approvals.

The demerger of the industrial business has been completed effective October 1, 2025, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench sanctioning the scheme, SKF India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Under the demerger scheme, each shareholder of SKF India Ltd will receive one fully paid equity share of SKF India (Industrial) Ltd for every share held in SKF India Ltd, which will continue as the automotive entity, thereby preserving ownership while offering direct exposure to two complementary growth stories, the company said in a statement.

SKF India (Industrial) Ltd will pursue growth across manufacturing, railways, renewables, cement, mining and other heavy industries, and metals sectors that form the backbone of India's industrialisation and energy transition, it added. "Backed by planned investments of Rs 800-950 crore through 2030, the company will undertake significant channel expansion and establish a new manufacturing facility in Pune by 2028," the statement said. SKF Automotive, meanwhile, will concentrate on powering India's mobility transformation in an era defined by electrification, premiumisation, last-mile delivery, hybridisation, and advanced safety technologies, it added. "With planned investments of Rs 410-510 crore by 2030 across Haridwar, Pune, and Bangalore, the company will expand capacity to meet rising demand from OEMs, reinforcing its role as a partner of choice for vehicle manufacturers while scaling its service and retail network," it added.

Commenting on the demerger, SKF India MD Mukund Vasudevan said,"By creating two focused and independent companies, we are aligning ourselves with India's twin growth engines, industrialisation and mobility." SKF Industrial will strengthen its role as a key backbone of India's manufacturing growth, infrastructure development, railway network expansion, and renewables (wind) focus, he said, adding SKF Automotive will scale with the EV, last-mile commercial vehicle and premiumisation wave. "This structure strengthens our ability to allocate capital effectively, accelerate innovation, and create distinct value streams for customers and shareholders, while contributing meaningfully to India's economic transformation," Vasudevan noted. The demerger was first approved by the company's board in Q4 2024 and subsequently cleared by shareholders and regulators.