Home / Companies / News / Digital financial platform Tide unveils invoicing solutions to serve SMEs

Digital financial platform Tide unveils invoicing solutions to serve SMEs

According to a study undertaken by Tide India, nearly 77% of SMEs in Tamil Nadu face challenges with book keeping and invoicing, a company statement said

Press Trust of India Chennai
Fintech

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tide India, a digital financial platform provider, has unveiled invoicing solutions for small and medium enterprises, the company said on Wednesday.

The move is to enable the SMEs to strengthen regulatory compliance, optimise invoicing processes, reduce costs and thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

According to a study undertaken by Tide India, nearly 77 per cent of SMEs in Tamil Nadu face challenges with book keeping and invoicing, a company statement said.

"We at Tide, believe in helping businesses -- whether it is a contractor, freelancer, trader or small business owner -- save time and money. Our invoicing solution takes us one step further in this direction and allows us to streamline processes for SMEs," Tide India CEO Gurjodhpal Singh said.

The invoicing solution offered by Tide India would help SMEs to send personalised and Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliant invoices to customers directly from the mobile application.

Also Read

GST e-invoicing must for businesses with turnover of Rs 5 crore or more

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

World 'turning the tide' after backslide on democracy, says Joe Biden

Financial irregularities, tough market: What went wrong at Mojocare?

Pine Labs partners ICICI Bank to enable Digital Rupee on PoS terminals

Charticle: Air India's reaches bottom of punctuality chart in July

Home liftmaker Nibav in talks with global PE firms to raise $100 mn by Nov

Employees' union staged protest against privatisation of IDBI bank

Cashfree Payments sees 57% growth in processing user identity verification

IiAS raises question on Vijay Shekhar Sharma's promoter status in Paytm

Topics :SME companies

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story