DLF Q3 net profit rises 61% to Rs 1,059 cr, revenue jumps to Rs 1,737 cr

Its net profit stood at Rs 655.71 crore in the year-ago period

DLF
DLF's share price declined 2.8 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 695.05 apiece on the BSE. (File Image)
Press Trust of India Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Real estate major DLF on Friday reported a 61 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,058.73 crore for the quarter ended December.
 
Its net profit stood at Rs 655.71 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total income rose to Rs 1,737.47 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,643.51 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
 
During April-December period of 2024-25 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 3,084.62 crore from Rs 1,803.71 crore in the year-ago period.
 
Total income grew to Rs 5,648.12 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 4,641.64 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.
 
DLF's share price declined 2.8 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 695.05 apiece on the BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,72,046.54 crore.
First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

