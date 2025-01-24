Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Patanjali recalls 4 tonnes of red chilli powder over regulatory compliance

Patanjali recalls 4 tonnes of red chilli powder over regulatory compliance

The development comes after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an order to the company to recall an entire batch of the product

Patanjali, Red Chilli Powder
Patanjali Red Chilli Powder (Photo: Indiamart)
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Patanjali Foods has recalled four tonnes of red chilli powder (200 gm packs) from the market, the company said on Friday.
 
The development comes after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an order to the company to recall an entire batch of the product.
 
The product sample, when tested, was found not conforming to the maximum permitted limit of pesticide residue. "The FSSAI sets Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticide residue for various food items, including red chilli powder," Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer of Patanjali Foods, said in a statement.
 
"In line with specified regulatory norms, the company has taken immediate steps to inform its distribution channel partners and released advertisements to reach out to consumers," Asthana added.
 
The company is also undertaking an assessment of its agricultural produce suppliers and implementing measures to establish stringent quality control processes for the procurement of agricultural produce, the statement added.
 
In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company stated it had received the order on January 16.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharti Airtel may regain lost entry-level subscribers, say analysts

PC Jeweller settles Sebi case for Rs 7.23 crore over LODR violations

Shriram Finance Q3 results: Net profit up 73% at Rs 3,248.64 crore

Zetwerk Manufacturing strengthens leadership team in preparation for IPO

Amul cuts prices of popular dairy products by Rs 1 per litre. Details here

Topics :FMCG companiesPatanjaliFSSAI

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story