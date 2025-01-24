Patanjali recalls 4 tonnes of red chilli powder over regulatory compliance

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Patanjali Foods has recalled four tonnes of red chilli powder (200 gm packs) from the market, the company said on Friday.

The development comes after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an order to the company to recall an entire batch of the product.

The product sample, when tested, was found not conforming to the maximum permitted limit of pesticide residue. "The FSSAI sets Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for pesticide residue for various food items, including red chilli powder," Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer of Patanjali Foods, said in a statement.

"In line with specified regulatory norms, the company has taken immediate steps to inform its distribution channel partners and released advertisements to reach out to consumers," Asthana added.

The company is also undertaking an assessment of its agricultural produce suppliers and implementing measures to establish stringent quality control processes for the procurement of agricultural produce, the statement added.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company stated it had received the order on January 16.