DLF sells 1,164 luxury units for ₹11,000 cr in Gurugram's Privana North

Realty major DLF on Wednesday announced that it has sold out all 1,164 units in its luxury residential project, Privana North, achieving sales worth approximately ₹11,000 crore within a week.

Located in Gurugram’s Sectors 76–77, the 17.7-acre project includes six residential towers rising up to stilt plus 50 storeys, marking DLF’s tallest buildings to date. The development comprises 1,152 4-BHK units and 12 penthouses.

According to people in the know, the average ticket price per unit stood at around ₹9.5 crore, while all penthouses were priced at around ₹25 crore each.

The 4-BHK apartments measure a carpet area of around 207 square metres (2,236 square feet) and penthouses extend up to around 450 square metres of carpet area (4,847 square feet)," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Part of larger Privana township This project is the third phase within DLF's 116-acre integrated Privana township, following its launches of Privana South and Privana West in 2024, which included 795 and 1,113 units, respectively. Both earlier phases received a strong response from investors, completely selling out within 72 hours for a combined approximate sales realisation of over ₹12,790 crore. Buyers from across India and overseas Commenting on the sellout of Privana North, Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, said the strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings, driven by the success of past projects.

He added that the project drew interest from buyers across India and globally.

In an analyst call last month, Ohri had said there was considerable demand for DLF's upcoming offerings in both Privana and Mumbai, from local micro markets, across the country, as well as from non-resident Indians (NRIs). "DLF products are agnostic to geography in terms of investors. So today, one is looking at various sets of people who are wanting to pick up a DLF home as not only do they make money in capital appreciation, but once you lease them out, you have recurring income also," he had said.