Home / Companies / News / DLF sells 1,164 luxury units for ₹11,000 cr in Gurugram's Privana North

DLF sells 1,164 luxury units for ₹11,000 cr in Gurugram's Privana North

Privana North marks the third phase of DLF's 116-acre Privana township in Gurugram; the project sold out in a week, with strong demand from global and Indian buyers

real estate, luxury homes
Representative Image: This project is the third phase within DLF’s 116-acre integrated Privana township.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Realty major DLF on Wednesday announced that it has sold out all 1,164 units in its luxury residential project, Privana North, achieving sales worth approximately ₹11,000 crore within a week.
 
Located in Gurugram’s Sectors 76–77, the 17.7-acre project includes six residential towers rising up to stilt plus 50 storeys, marking DLF’s tallest buildings to date. The development comprises 1,152 4-BHK units and 12 penthouses.
 
According to people in the know, the average ticket price per unit stood at around ₹9.5 crore, while all penthouses were priced at around ₹25 crore each.
 
“The 4-BHK apartments measure a carpet area of around 207 square metres (2,236 square feet) and penthouses extend up to around 450 square metres of carpet area (4,847 square feet),” the company said in a regulatory filing. 
 
Part of larger Privana township 
 
This project is the third phase within DLF’s 116-acre integrated Privana township, following its launches of Privana South and Privana West in 2024, which included 795 and 1,113 units, respectively.
 
Both earlier phases received a strong response from investors, completely selling out within 72 hours for a combined approximate sales realisation of over ₹12,790 crore.
 
Buyers from across India and overseas 
 
Commenting on the sellout of Privana North, Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, said the strong sales response reflects a clear, latent demand for DLF offerings, driven by the success of past projects.
 
He added that the project drew interest from buyers across India and globally.
 
In an analyst call last month, Ohri had said there was considerable demand for DLF’s upcoming offerings in both Privana and Mumbai, from local micro markets, across the country, as well as from non-resident Indians (NRIs). 
 
“DLF products are agnostic to geography in terms of investors. So today, one is looking at various sets of people who are wanting to pick up a DLF home as not only do they make money in capital appreciation, but once you lease them out, you have recurring income also,” he had said.
 
Focus on SPR micro market 
 
The Privana project is located along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram, an upcoming micro market within Delhi NCR.
 
DLF’s aggressive push in Gurugram comes as it plans to launch residential projects with an estimated sales potential of Rs 73,900 crore in the medium term, according to the company’s investor presentation.
 
According to a report by real estate consultancy firm Anarock, SPR is a key micro market in Gurugram’s real estate landscape, spanning from the juncture of Gurugram–Faridabad Road near Sector 58 to its convergence with NH-48 near Sector 74A.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meta offering $100 million bonuses to poach OpenAI talent, says Sam Altman

Premium

Techfino raises ₹65 crore to expand MSME lending in smaller cities

Premium

Maruti to set up in-plant rly siding at Kharkhoda facility in 3-4 years

Premium

ONGC set to foray into imported liquefied natural gas business by Q4FY26

Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola rolls out nationwide zero-commission model

Topics :DLF RealtyDLFGurugram

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story