Meta offering $100 million bonuses to poach OpenAI talent, says Sam Altman

“They started making giant offers to a lot of people on our team,” Sam Altman said in the interview released on Tuesday (local time). “You know, like $100 million signing bonuses, more than that in compensation per year. So far, none of our best people have decided to take them up on that.”

Meta, which was once seen as a leader in open-source AI development, has faced internal challenges in recent months, including high-profile staff exits and delays in rolling out next-generation open-source models that were expected to rival systems developed by Google DeepMind, China’s DeepSeek, and OpenAI.

Meta had also hired Jack Rae, a principal researcher at DeepMind, as part of this renewed recruitment effort, Bloomberg had earlier reported.

'We understand things they don’t': Sam Altman

Altman acknowledged that Meta views OpenAI as its primary competitor, but suggested that innovation, not just compensation, is what keeps people at OpenAI.

“There are many things I respect about Meta as a company,” Altman said, “but I don’t think they’re a company that’s great at innovation.” He added that creating high-paying roles without a strong cultural foundation can risk shifting focus from meaningful work to money.

“I think we understand a lot of things they don’t,” he said, arguing that OpenAI’s mission and work culture remain strong draws for its top researchers.