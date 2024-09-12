DNA Wellness to invest Rs 200 cr for 100 cervical cancer screening labs

City-based DNA Wellness on Thursday said it will invest Rs 200 crore to set up over 100 cervical cancer screening labs across India by 2027. The company has acquired exclusive rights to conduct the DNA Ploidy Test, a diagnostic tool developed by the British Columbia Cancer Research Agency, Canada, the company said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The test, also known as CERViSure, is a quick, accurate, and non-invasive method to detect cervical cancer. DNA Wellness also announced the launch India's first CERViSure laboratory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, which will provide easy access to cervical cancer screening facility to people.

"Going forward, DNA wellness will invest Rs 200 crore to set up some 100 dedicated CERViSure laboratories across India, in a phased manner by 2027, to help the DNA Ploidy reach a maximum number of patients," the company said.

"By October 2024, the company will open dedicatedlaboratories in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat," Pathik Bhandari, Co-founder, DNA Wellness, said.

The company will also explore collaboration with hospitals, clinics, and doctors to expand access to the DNA Ploidy Test, aiming to make it available nationwide.

Cervical cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in India, with some 130,000 new cases and 80,000 deaths reported every year, the company said.

DNA Wellness is a leading player in providing advanced DNA profiling technologies in India. It works in the area of detecting genetic instability to improve patient outcomes for screening of diseases.