Downloads of food delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Dominos have gone up

Food delivery companies whether it is Zomato, Swiggy , Dominos Pizza or Blinkit (controlled by Zomato) are cashing in on the urge to splurge on food and snacks by viewers of the Indian Premier League

Surajeet Das Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Food delivery companies whether it is Zomato, Swiggy, Dominos Pizza or Blinkit (controlled by Zomato) are cashing in on the urge to splurge on food and snacks by viewers of the Indian Premier League (IPL) whose numbers are hitting new highs.  
Both Star Disney on terrestrial and Jio TV which is streaming the movies digitally free have seen huge viewership surges. For instance, Star Sports reported that it had surpassed 400 million viewership in the first 29 matches and it was 37 million more than the total viewership reach in IPL 2022. Its competitor Jio Cinema also recently announced that 24 million viewers concurrently watched a recent IPL match surpassing the previous high of 18.6  million in IPL 2019.   
Food delivery players have seen a big increase not only in downloads of their apps during the on IPL season which began on March 31 but in active monthly and daily users too, according to data culled out from Sensor Tow

Topics :ZomatoSwiggyDomino's

First Published: May 07 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

