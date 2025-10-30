Home / Companies / News / UAE's DP World to invest $5 bn in India's maritime infrastructure

UAE's DP World to invest $5 bn in India's maritime infrastructure

DP World signs five MoUs at India Maritime Week to advance port capacity, green shipping, ship repair, and skill development under a $5-billion investment plan

DP World
DP World | File Image
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
UAE-based multi-national logistics firm DP World has pledged to invest $5 billion in India to strengthen its integrated supply chain network, which supports both exports and domestic trade. This is in addition to the $3 billion that the company has already invested in India over the past three decades.
 
The investment will be focused on India’s infrastructure, multimodal connectivity, to enhance the nation’s competitiveness in global trade. At the India Maritime Week 2025 event in Mumbai, the company signed five Memorandums of Association (MoUs) in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.
 
DP World serves a quarter of India’s container market with five container terminals with a total installed capacity of 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per annum.   
 
“DP World has been a part of India’s growth story for nearly three decades. This new investment combined with the strategic partnerships, reaffirm our commitment to advancing India’s maritime and logistics industry and cementing the nation’s position in global trade,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairperson and chief executive officer of DP World, said. 
 
He also added that the initiatives aim at further lowering logistics costs, supporting local manufacturing, and expanding access to markets across the country.
 
The MoUs signed by the company span green coastal shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, skill development, and advanced freight mobility.
 
Under one of the signed MoUs, Unifeeder, a DP World company, and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited will advance green coastal and short-sea shipping across India. This partnership will focus on developing and scaling commercially sustainable coastal shipping services, enabling a cleaner and more efficient logistics ecosystem.
 
An agreement of Heads of Terms between Cochin Shipyard and Drydocks World-- a DP World company, is aimed at expanding and operating the international ship repair facility in Kochi.
 
Cochin Shipyard, Drydocks World, and Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding also signed a tripartite MoU to jointly advance skill development in shipbuilding and repair.
 
Cochin Port Authority and DP World also signed an MoU to enhance maritime infrastructure in Kerala where both partners will work to upgrade handling facilities at DP World’s international container trans-shipment terminal at Kochi.
 
An agreement has been signed between Deendayal Port Authority, DP World, and Nevomo (MagRail) to enable the designing and installation of a 750-metre MagRail Booster pilot track within the port. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :DP WorldDP World-NIIFIndia investmentmaritime sector

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

