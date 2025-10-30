Jio-bp sets up 28 EV charging points at its Devanahalli retail outlet

Jio-bp on Thursday announced the launch of an integrated mobility hub with 28 EV charging points within a retail outlet at Devanahalli in Bengaluru.

The Devanahalli outlet with a multi-fuel retail site offering petrol, diesel, CNG, and a wildbean caf now adds an EV charging hub, featuring superfast DC chargers with 28 charging points dispensing up to 360kW, Jio-bp said.

This flagship destination brings together fuel, CNG, EV, retail, and caf experiences under one roof, redefining convenience for customers and travellers alike, a statement issued by Jio-bp said.

Jio-bp Chairman Sarthak Behuria said the Devanahalli Mobility Station represents our vision for the future of integrated mobility in India.