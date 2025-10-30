Target lays off 150 employees in India as part of global corporate job cuts

US retailer Target Corporation is laying off about 150 employees from its global capability centre (GCC) in India, according to people familiar with the matter. The move is part of the company’s wider global restructuring, which involves 1,800 corporate job cuts—its largest workforce reduction in a decade.

The layoffs, representing 8 per cent of Target’s global cuts and about 3 per cent of its Indian workforce, come amid sluggish sales and a weak macroeconomic environment. As of August, the retailer employed around 5,500 people in India.

It was not immediately clear which divisions within the GCC were affected or what kind of severance packages are being offered. Target did not respond to Business Standard’s request for comment.

Cost pressures drive layoffs and hiring freeze The layoffs coincide with Target’s plan to close around 800 open positions globally as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy. The company is also automating several workflows to improve efficiency and reduce staff costs. Target’s job cuts come even as Amazon, another major retailer, is reportedly reducing its India workforce by 1,000–1,500 employees across business units such as AWS, Prime Video, and its retail operations. One of the earliest global capability centres in India Target was among the first global retailers to establish a GCC in India, setting it up more than two decades ago in Bengaluru. The centre supports the company’s engineering, analytics, supply chain, and customer experience functions.

Over time, retail GCCs in India have evolved from being back-office support hubs to strategic centres of excellence, driving innovation and business-critical initiatives for their parent companies. According to ANSR data, there are over 70 retail and consumer packaged goods GCCs in India, collectively employing more than 85,000 people. Bengaluru remains the key hub for such operations, hosting GCCs for companies including Walmart, Lowe’s, JCPenney, Hudson Bay, Ikea, Falabella, Tesco, and Albertsons—most of which do not operate physical stores in India. These centres now play a vital role in product ownership, business transformation, and technology development, helping parent companies stay competitive in global markets.