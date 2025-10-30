Reliance, Google announce free Gemini AI offer for Jio 5G subscribers

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Thursday announced that its subsidiary Reliance Intelligence has partnered with tech giant Google to offer free access to Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Gemini Pro, to eligible Jio subscribers. The rollout begins on October 30, 2025, initially targeting users aged 18–25 years on unlimited 5G plans. The offer provides free access to Google’s AI tools and services for 18 months.

Earlier this year, Jio's rival telecom operator Airtel also partnered with AI firm Perplexity to offer its subscribers free access to Perplexity Pro for 12 months. The move aligns with a broader push by global tech firms to expand their AI presence in India, with ChatGPT maker OpenAI also announcing free access to ChatGPT Go for Indian users for one year.

“Through our collaboration with strategic and long-term partners like Google, we aim to make India not just AI-enabled but AI empowered - where every citizen and enterprise can harness intelligent tools to create, innovate and grow," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman of RIL.

Adding to it, Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer (CEO) of Google and Alphabet, said, "Today’s announcement will put Google’s cutting-edge AI tools in the hands of consumers, businesses, and India’s vibrant developer community. I’m excited for how this partnership will help expand access to AI across India".

What's offered under the Jio-Google partnership?

Under the partnership, eligible Jio users will receive an 18-month complimentary subscription to Google Gemini Pro, valued at ₹35,100. The plan includes access to Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro model, 2TB of cloud storage, access to image generation platform Nano Banana, and video creation through Veo 3.1, the company said in a press release. Users can also use NotebookLM, Google's research and writing platform, it added.