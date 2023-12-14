Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's becomes 1st Indian pharma firm on Dow Jones Sustainability index

Dr Reddy's becomes 1st Indian pharma firm on Dow Jones Sustainability index

Dr. Reddy's has become the first Indian pharma company to earn a place in the Standard & Poor Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 2023, a press release from the drug maker said

Dr. Reddy's recently also became the first Indian pharma company to join the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 1t.org community.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Thursday said it has won back-to-back global recognitions for its commitment and progress on sustainability and Environment Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Dr. Reddy's has become the first Indian pharma company to earn a place in the Standard & Poor Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for 2023, a press release from the drug maker said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Alongside its debut in DJSI World, the company retains its place in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Emerging Markets (DJSI EM) for the eighth year in a row based on Dr. Reddy's performance in the Standard & Poor Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P Global CSA) and additional screening criteria.

Separately, Dr. Reddy's has been awarded Gold Medal' status by EcoVadis, the global sustainability ratings agency, for its score of 70 out of 100 in its scorecard for 2023.

G V Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Dr. Reddy's, said: As a company with over two decades of experience in sustainability, we see it as our responsibility to set the bar high. Going beyond environment, we have set ourselves ambitious and measurable goals for patients, employees and governance.

In addition to the global recognitions, Dr. Reddy's recently became the first Indian pharma company to join the World Economic Forum's (WEF) 1t.org community and pledged towards an integrated plantation initiative covering 2,900 hectares by 2028.

Also Read

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

West Asian countries to launch new climate initiatives at COP28 meeting

India needs to continue momentum at COP28, seek more commitments: UNDP

India, China providing more climate finance than rich nations: Report

Pakistan Cabinet approves National Adaptation Plan to combat climate change

China's Country Garden prevents worsening of debt crisis with payment

Slice of success: Have Zomato, Swiggy finally figured out the right recipe?

Amazon won't have to pay $273 million in back taxes after winning EU case

Kia India eyes 10% growth in sales volume next year: MD & CEO Tae-Jin Park

Hero MotoCorp appoints Vivek Anand as CFO; Rachna Kumar as CHRO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Dr Reddyssustainable firmsSustainable Development GoalsIndian pharma companiespharmacy

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story