Hero MotoCorp appoints Vivek Anand as CFO; Rachna Kumar as CHRO

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Thursday further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of two senior executives with diverse global experience across sectors.

The Company has appointed Vivek Anand as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Rachna Kumar as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Vivek and Rachna will report to Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Anand, a Chartered Accountant by profession with almost three decades of diverse industry experience across FMCG, Telecom, Consumer Healthcare, and Real Estate, held the position of CFO at DLF Limited for the past four years.

Having vast global experience with strong acumen in Finance, Treasury, M&A, Corporate Planning, Investor Relations, Tax Planning, Risk Management, and Information Technology, he had earlier worked with Telenor, GSK, and FMCG major Unilever in India, Singapore, and Bangladesh. His appointment will come into effect from March 1, 2024.

Kumar, a seasoned HR leader across diverse industries, including consumer goods, food and beverages, oil and gas, and retail, joins Hero MotoCorp from Whirlpool Asia where she held the position of CHRO.

Her extensive background includes roles at Tata Trent, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, Castrol Lubricants, and Philips. In addition to the core HR roles, her experience has spanned specific themes such as building agile and optimal organization structures, driving talent strategy, performance management, learning and development, and enabling progressive industrial and employee relations. She will join Hero MotoCorp on January 2, 2024.

Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “I am delighted to welcome Vivek and Rachna to the Hero Family. As integral members of the leadership team, Vivek and Rachna will play pivotal roles in advancing the company’s agenda, drawing upon their extensive global experience across diverse sectors. I extend my sincere appreciation to Mike for his substantial contributions over the last four years and wish him the very best in all his future endeavors."