Dr Reddy's completes Phase-I study in proposed biosimilar of tocilizumab



This Phase I study used an intravenous (IV) formulation to evaluate the pharmacokinetic equivalence, safety, and immunogenicity of Dr. Reddy’s tocilizumab biosimilar candidate in comparison to reference products. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company, announced that its tocilizumab biosimilar candidate, DRL_TC, successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase I study, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.



“Tocilizumab is an important antirheumatic agent that has a unique place in treating patients with rheumatoid arthritis and other diseases,” said Dr. Jayanth Sridhar, Global Head of Biologics at Dr. Reddy’s. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Dr Reddy’s has already demonstrated pharmacokinetic equivalence and similarity in pharmacodynamics parameters, safety and immunogenicity by subcutaneous route. The company is now initiating a global Phase III study with the aim of comparing the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of DRL_TC with the reference product in patients with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis.”