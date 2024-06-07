Dr Reddy's Laboratories eyes acquisitions to drive growth in India

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), which aspires to break into the top 5 among domestic pharma companies, has been strengthening its portfolio through in-licensing opportunities and partnerships. However, the essentially acute-therapy-focused company is now eyeing inorganic growth in the medium term to boost its chronic portfolio, a fast-growing evergreen segment of the Indian pharma market.

Speaking to Business Standard, MV Ramana, chief executive officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), DRL said they are scouting for inorganic opportunities to add to its India growth plans.

"We want to grow our existing base business and also focus on the future businesses for India. These future businesses are in three verticals – innovative assets (including cell and gene therapy, vaccines, novel chemical entities, and novel biological entities); consumer health (nutrition as well as over-the-counter products); and digital health (therapeutics and condition management)," Ramana explained.



He said the ‘additional layer of growth’ will come from these new businesses.

“We continue to look at inorganic opportunities – that is the other leg of our India growth plan,” Ramana explained. DRL now draws only 30 per cent of its revenues from chronic therapies which involve patients continuing medication for several months or even lifelong.

Reports have suggested DRL’s interest in specialty pharma companies like Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV). DRL has not commented on market speculations.

The company feels there are unmet medical needs in several therapies where innovative assets can address these concerns. “We aim to support patients both in India and in emerging markets. The NCEs, NBEs, and vaccines would come to our fold through partnerships. We are a partner of choice for many global pharma players,” Ramana added.