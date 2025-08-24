Dream11 parent Dream Sports testing new app to enter financial services

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11's parent firm Dream Sports is testing a new app, Dream Money, to foray into the financial services sector, sources aware of the development said on Sunday.
Dream Sports has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games.
"Dream Money has been under pilot for the last few months. The platform has not been launched yet," a source aware of the development said.
As per information available on Google Play Store, the app will offer gold purchase service on a daily basis, starting from Rs 10 per day and fixed deposits starting from ₹1,000.
The app has been published by a Dream Sports entity, Dreamsuite.
The website of DreamSuite shows that DreamSuite Finance will be launched soon to offer "seamless financial services".
While Dream Sports has closed its online money-based games, it continues to operate sports experience and travel platform Dream Set Go, sports event ticketing and merchandise platform FanCode, game development unit Dream Game Studios and non-profit organisation Dream Sports Foundation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
