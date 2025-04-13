DRL trims workforce costs by 25% amid Revlimid-linked margin strain

In a major cost-cutting initiative, Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) has begun downsizing, aiming to cut down manpower costs by 25 per cent, according to sources close to the development. “The internal mandate is to reduce manpower costs by 25 per cent or so. As a result, the employees in higher salary brackets mostly have been asked to go to various departments. Several employees who earn above ~1 crore annually have been asked to put in their papers,” someone who is privy to the details, but did not wish to be named told Business Standard. An email sent to DRL regarding the matter remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.

According to the company’s 2023-24 annual report, DRL employed 26,343 employees globally. It had hired around 6,281 people in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) and its employees have ~6 lakh as median remuneration. The number of permanent employees on the rolls of the company as on March 31, 2024 is 21,757. In 2023-24, DRL spent ~5,030 crore on employee benefits and ~39.2 crore on training and development. Additionally, 92 per cent of the employees underwent skill upgradation. Assuming the manpower costs remain at similar levels, a 25 per cent cost reduction would result in ~1,200-~1,300 crore savings for the company.

Analysts who track DRL pointed out that the company has been undertaking strategic moves to improve operational efficiencies over the years. “It has forayed into nutraceuticals (JV with Nestle) and also digital therapeutics etc wherein they launched products for migraine and irritable bowel disease. These are software-based solutions for managing and treating diseases,” said one analyst, adding that there have been considerable hiring and investments in these divisions. “If these divisions are not doing as well as they had projected, there may be some downsizing of manpower it seems,” the analyst added. Sources indicated that the digital therapeutics division may be shut down altogether, while the nutraceutical division may see some downsizing. “In all, around 300-400 people may be let go of the total organisation,” a source said.

Nirmal Bang analysts have noted in a February analysis that DRL is focusing on four key areas to drive future growth- expanding its base business, launching specialty products (like GLP-1 agonists, biosimilars), exploring new opportunities through M&A and partnerships, and optimising costs. “The company aims to sustain double-digit growth and maintain 25 per cent earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margins through these initiatives,” the analysts said, adding that DRL is investing in high-margin, complex generics and biosimilars for developed markets. It is also exploring opportunities in GLP-1 agonists, particularly in emerging markets, while strengthening its R&D and manufacturing capabilities to support these initiatives.

“Given the expected decline in Revlimid sales (cancer drug) and its impact on margins, we have lowered our estimates. However, DRL’s expanding branded presence and cost optimisation efforts should help offset these pressures,” Nirmal Bang said. The brokerage expects DRL’s revenue to clock a 10 per cent CAGR, while Ebitda to clock a 3 per cent CAGR over FY24-FY27. Ebitda margin is expected at around 23 per cent over FY26E-FY27E. The company is expected to generate strong free cash flow of ~5,300 crore in FY26 which is mainly expected to be utilised for inorganic opportunities. (see chart) As such, the median remuneration of employees increased by 7 per cent in FY24.