Home / Companies / News / IOB reduces repo-linked lending rate by 25 basis points following MPC cut

IOB reduces repo-linked lending rate by 25 basis points following MPC cut

The decision to slash the rates by the apex bank comes amid looming uncertainties after last week's announcement of 27 per cent tariffs on Indian imports to the US by President Donald Trump

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks
Indian Overseas Bank has reduced the Repo Linked Lending Rate (Photo: facebook)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has reduced the Repo Linked Lending Rate of the bank by 25 basis points with immediate effect, the bank said on Saturday.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India in its latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting decided to reduce the Policy Repo Rate from 6.25 per cent to 6 per cent.

The decision to slash the rates by the apex bank comes amid looming uncertainties after last week's announcement of 27 per cent tariffs on Indian imports to the US by President Donald Trump.

Accordingly, the Asset Liability Management Committee in its meeting held on April 11 has decided to pass on the rate cut to the customers by reducing the Repo Linked Lending Rate of the Bank by 25 basis points from 9.10 per cent to 8.85 per cent with effect from April 12, 2025, the city-headquartered bank said in a press release on Saturday.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HAL denies finalising PwC for R&D benchmarking, says no firm chosen yet

Ashiana Housing Q4 bookings down 33% to ₹575 cr; FY25 sales at ₹1,937 cr

GAIL India seeks up to 26% stake in US LNG project, 15-year gas deal

Premium

Sree Kailas Group lines up new brand OneAlpha in industrial spaces sector

NTPC to add 30 Gw coal-based thermal capacity by 2032 to meet demand

Topics :Indian Overseas BankIOBmonetary policyRBI monetary policy

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story