Home / Companies / News / Ducati Watches launch in India with Titan, target 1K outlets in 18 months

Ducati Watches launch in India with Titan, target 1K outlets in 18 months

Ducati Watches have launched in India with Titan, priced at Rs 16,000-25,000 across 43 SKUs. Titan aims to scale distribution from 250-300 outlets in four months to 1,000 outlets in 18 months

Swiss watches, watch
premium
The watches are being launched in the price range of Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000 with 43 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in the initial phase. (Representative Image)
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:43 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ducati, the makers of top-tier sports bikes, has launched its collection of watches in India in collaboration with industry leader Titan, with an attractive price range which starts at ~16,000.
 
“Titan was the natural choice when we decided to enter this new venture, especially in a fast growing market like India,” Alessandro Cicognani, licensing & sponsorship revenue director, Ducati Motor Holding told Business Standard in an interview.
 
“When we develop products that are outside our field of expertise, we would like to rely on the best in class partner,” he added.  
It is launching the watches in the price band of ~16,000 to ~25,000 with 43 stock keeping units (SKUs) in the initial launch phase and will be available through its network of Titan World and Helios stores and also have a presence in some multi brand retail outlets. 
 
In the first four months, Titan is targeting to sell Ducati Watches in 250-300 outlets and progressively take it up to 1,000 outlets in the next 18 months. 
 
Titan Watches is focused on bringing more such international brands into the country. It recently announced partnership with Police and also has other international brands like Kenneth Cole, Tommy Hilfiger among others. 
 
Ranjani Krishnaswamy, chief marketing officer, Titan Watches said, “International portfolio has really performed well for us.” 
 
Kuruvilla Markose, chief executive officer, watches division at Titan, also said that the company is looking to add more international brands.
 
“We would look at bringing more brands, as the interest in India is probably at an all-time high, and rightly so, because the country is growing faster than other economies,” he said. 
 
Markose added, “Though the international brands are more premium, and therefore retailed more in metro and Tier-I cities, and in other premium outlets, rather than in all of the outlets.” 
 
While talking about the overall premium market in watches, Markose said, “As you go up in price points, the bases are smaller, but the rates of growth are higher.” 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

TP Link India plant to initially focus on catering to domestic demand: COO

Reliance Retail appoints Jeyandran Venugopal as President and CEO

Flipkart names former Meta executive Dan Neary to board ahead of IPO plans

Flipkart says order surges 40 pc YoY post-festival; user base expands

IndiGo reports flight delays, cancellations due to tech issues, congestion

Topics :Company NewsWatchDucati Titan

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story