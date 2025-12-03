Home / Companies / News / Reliance Retail appoints Jeyandran Venugopal as President and CEO

Reliance Retail appoints Jeyandran Venugopal as President and CEO

In his new role, Venugopal will work closely with Isha Ambani, Executive Director of RRVL and the Leadership Team of Reliance Retail, under the overall guidance of Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail
Reliance Retail | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding entity of the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail, has appointed former Flipkart executive Jeyandran Venugopal as its President & CEO.

In his new role, Venugopal will work closely with Isha Ambani, Executive Director of RRVL and the Leadership Team of Reliance Retail, under the overall guidance of Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi.

Venugopal, who has 25 years of global leadership experience across retail, e-commerce, technology, and business transformation, will strengthen the retail portfolio, accelerate omnichannel growth, and drive technical and operational excellence across the value chain at Reliance Retail.

Earlier, Venugopal worked with Walmart's e-Commerce platform Flipkart, where he most recently served as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), leading large cross-functional teams across Product, Engineering, Design, Data Science, IT, Security, and Infrastructure.

Venugopal, whose career reflects managing multi-billion-dollar digital retail ecosystems and leading large-scale business transformations, holds dual Master's degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy.

He had played a pivotal role in driving Flipkart's growth, customer engagement, ecosystem expansion, and strengthening its leadership in India's e-commerce landscape.

Earlier, as Chief Product and Technology Officer of Online fashion retailer Myntra and Jabong, which were acquired by Flipkart in 2016, Venugopal led end-to-end product, engineering, and data organisations through a phase of rapid growth and profitability improvement.

It scaled Myntra into India's largest fashion and lifestyle platform by integrating innovation with core retail disciplines such as assortment, pricing, and customer experience.

He previously held senior leadership roles at Yahoo and Amazon Web Services, building and scaling global technology and commerce platforms. His career reflects a strong record in managing multi-billion-dollar digital retail ecosystems and leading large-scale business transformations.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.30 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2025. It was operating 19,821 stores, with a consolidated retail area of 77.8 million sq. ft. It has a registered customer base of 369 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country.

It is ranked 40th in Deloitte's Global Powers of Retailing and the only Indian retailer in the Top 100. Global brokerage firm JPMorgan had in 2023 pur Reliance Retail's enterprise value at USD 112 billion and implied equity value at USD 102 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cipla, Stempeutics launch stem cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis

RBI approves Vikram Sahu as CEO of Bank of America in India: Internal memo

IndiGo reports flight delays, cancellations due to tech issues, congestion

Premium

JM Financial Home Loans targets 30% annual AUM growth to FY27

Sun Pharma unit to invest ₹3,000 cr for new plant in Madhya Pradesh

Topics :Reliance RetailCEOsFlipkart

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story