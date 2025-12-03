Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding entity of the country's leading retailer Reliance Retail, has appointed former Flipkart executive Jeyandran Venugopal as its President & CEO.

In his new role, Venugopal will work closely with Isha Ambani, Executive Director of RRVL and the Leadership Team of Reliance Retail, under the overall guidance of Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi.

Venugopal, who has 25 years of global leadership experience across retail, e-commerce, technology, and business transformation, will strengthen the retail portfolio, accelerate omnichannel growth, and drive technical and operational excellence across the value chain at Reliance Retail.

Earlier, Venugopal worked with Walmart's e-Commerce platform Flipkart, where he most recently served as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), leading large cross-functional teams across Product, Engineering, Design, Data Science, IT, Security, and Infrastructure.

Venugopal, whose career reflects managing multi-billion-dollar digital retail ecosystems and leading large-scale business transformations, holds dual Master's degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy. He had played a pivotal role in driving Flipkart's growth, customer engagement, ecosystem expansion, and strengthening its leadership in India's e-commerce landscape. Earlier, as Chief Product and Technology Officer of Online fashion retailer Myntra and Jabong, which were acquired by Flipkart in 2016, Venugopal led end-to-end product, engineering, and data organisations through a phase of rapid growth and profitability improvement.

It scaled Myntra into India's largest fashion and lifestyle platform by integrating innovation with core retail disciplines such as assortment, pricing, and customer experience. He previously held senior leadership roles at Yahoo and Amazon Web Services, building and scaling global technology and commerce platforms. His career reflects a strong record in managing multi-billion-dollar digital retail ecosystems and leading large-scale business transformations. RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3.30 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2025. It was operating 19,821 stores, with a consolidated retail area of 77.8 million sq. ft. It has a registered customer base of 369 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country.