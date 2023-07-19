Home / Companies / News / Dunzo defers employee salaries for June, July till September: Report

Dunzo defers employee salaries for June, July till September: Report

Bengaluru-based quick commerce startup Dunzo has deferred salary payouts for its employees again, according to sources

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dunzo | Photo: Company website

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
An internal mail was shared with employees in which the cash-strapped logistics firm, previously backed by Google and Reliance Retail, has stated that the remaining salary for June and July would be paid with the August salary payout, in the first week of September, sources said.

The company did not immediately comment on the development.

Dunzo had previously delayed salaries of half of its 1000-strong workforce till July 20, impacting their top management the most.

In April this year, the company had raised USD 75 million (around Rs 616 crore) and also fired about 400 employees in the first half of this year as part of cost-cutting measures.

Topics :Dunzojobs

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 6:45 PM IST

