NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian tax officials have visited offices of ed-tech startup upGrad for a routine survey, the company said on Wednesday.

"It's a routine survey and we are fully compliant and cooperating with the department," Koell Hemdev, head of legal at upGrad said in a statement.

