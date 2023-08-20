Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds

Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler company in the country, is aiming to make a net profit in the next 24 months, after which it can plan for an initial public offering (IPO).

The company is also in the process of a fresh round of fund raise which will help it set up a new factory at an expected cost of Rs 1,000 crore and reach a capacity of 1 million units per annum. Its current capacity is 450,000 units per annum. The funds will also go towards strengthening research and development.



Ather Energy has plans to enter the family scooter market, a segment where 2,300,000-2,400,000 internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are sold per annum. It could come up with both a 125 cc and a 110 cc equivalent electric scooter offering for this market. As for electric motorcycles, the company will wait and watch at least for the next 18 months before it makes any decision in this regard.

Ola Electric recently announced its foray into the family scooter segment as well as into electric motorbikes, all of which will roll out by the end of next year.







Also Read: Murugappa Group resolves longstanding family dispute, strikes deal Ather Energy founder and CEO Tarun Mehta said, “Our main aim is to make net profit within the next two years. We do not burn cash in selling our electric scooters, which is a lesson we learnt during the pandemic. That is why we are going through the process of raising funds for growth and not burning cash.”

Mehta said the company will continue to ramp up research and development — this year it plans to spend Rs 400 crore on R&D. It is also planning to double its headcount of 1000 in the next three years.



Ather, which recently launched the 450S electric scooter, aims to grab part of the 125cc equivalent electric scooter market, where over 500,000-600,000 scooters (ICE and electric) are sold. It is here that they want to take on TVS Motor, which reigns supreme in the ICE segment. Ather dominates the 150cc equivalent performance electric scooter segment, with 70 per cent of it held by Ather 450X.

Mehta points out that the electric scooter market is seeing a clear trend towards premiumisation, and most 90cc-110cc scooter users are now migrating to 125cc. According to industry estimates, the 125cc ICE market now accounts for 50 per cent of sales compared to 30-35 per cent just a few years ago.



Responding to the fact that the competition is offering electric scooters at prices below Rs 1 lakh, Mehta said, “We believe that our price would be Rs 1 lakh and above as we want to give a quality product and make reasonable margins, while others may undertake tactical pricing to get volumes.”

Ather’s founder adds that so far the electric two-wheeler industry in India has only scratched the surface. There are over 50 million scooters sold across the world annually, and its potential market is over $150 billion. And with the Chinese makers moving to electric cars or very cheap scooters, the quality and value-for-money market is open for Indian players to play a dominant role in, as they do in ICE two-wheelers. “We have not even started exports, which we will now work on, so there is huge growth waiting ahead,” Mehta says.

