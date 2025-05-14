Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results LIVE updates: Eicher Motor, Tata Power to announce earnings today
Q4 results LIVE updates: Eicher Motor, Tata Power to announce earnings today

Q4 results LIVE updates: Hindustan Aeronautics , Lupin, Eicher Motors, and financial services firm Muthoot Finance will be among 126 companies to release their earnings today. Catch the updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tata Power, Lupin, Eicher Motors, Jubilant FoodWorks, Hitachi Energy, Torrent Power, and Muthoot Finance will announce their earnings for Q4FY25 (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
      On Tuesday, May 14, 126 companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Lupin, Eicher Motors, and Muthoot Finance, are set to announce their earnings for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). These firms will also publish their full-year financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025.   
Market movements are likely to be influenced by several major factors, including India’s and the US’s April CPI data, India’s April WPI, Q4 corporate earnings, US-China trade developments, institutional investor activity, and mixed signals from global markets.
 
Tata Power, Hitachi Energy, Torrent Power, and Jubilant FoodWorks — the franchisee for Domino's Pizza, Popeyes, and Dunkin' Donuts — will also release their quarterly and annual performance reports today.   
Companies releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 14: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Eicher Motors, Tata Power, Shree Cements, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Torrent Power, Hitachi Energy India, Berger Paints India, Jubilant Foodworks, Apollo Tyres, Piramal Pharma, Brigade Enterprises, Apar Industries, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Sagility India, BASF India, LMW, Asahi India Glass, V-Guard Industries, Akzo Nobel India, Kirloskar Brothers, Sanofi India, Blue Jet Healthcare, eClerx Services, RITES, Westlife Foodworld, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Graphite India, Transport Corporation of India, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Edelweiss Financial Services, KPI Green Energy, Karnataka Bank, Sheela Foam, and Balu Forge Industries among others.   
Bharti Airtel registered a net profit of ₹11,022 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, registering a growth of 432 per cent from ₹2,071.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹47,876.2 crore, compared to ₹37,599.1 crore in Q4FY24.

11:49 AM

What was net profit earned by by Eicher Motors in Q3FY25?

Eicher Motors, which makes the Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,171 crore, up 17.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 996 crore in Q3 FY24.

 
 
 

11:13 AM

News update: Shares of Muthoot Finance Ltd up 1.5% ahead of Q4 results

11:05 AM

Tata Power Q4 results: What was the revenue earned in Q3FY25?

Tata Power's revenue in the same period rose five per cent to Rs 15,391.1 crore.

10:51 AM

What was the net profit earned by Tata Power in Q3FY25?

Tata Power had registered an 8.2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the October–December 2024 period, on the back of improved performance.Tata Power’s net profit in the quarter stood at Rs 1,030.7 crore, up from Rs 953 crore a year ago

10:22 AM

Tata Power Q4 results: Date and dividend

Tata Power Company Ltd has stated that its Board of Directors will convene on Wednesday, May 14, to review and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and full year ending March 31, 2025

9:45 AM

Q4 results today: HAL, Eicher Motors, Tata Power on May 14; full list here

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Lupin, Eicher Motors, and financial services firm Muthoot Finance will be among 126 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 14. See the detailed list here.

9:26 AM

Eicher Motors, Tata Power, LIC Housing to release results today

Tata Power Co, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Lupin Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, and others are set to post Q4 results today.
First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

