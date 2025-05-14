Q4 results LIVE updates: Eicher Motor, Tata Power to announce earnings today
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Tuesday, May 14, 126 companies, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Lupin, Eicher Motors, and Muthoot Finance, are set to announce their earnings for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024–25 (FY25). These firms will also publish their full-year financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025.
Market movements is likely to be influenced by several major factors, including India’s and the US’s April CPI data, India’s April WPI, Q4 corporate earnings, US-China trade developments, institutional investor activity, and mixed signals from global markets.
Tata Power, Hitachi Energy, Torrent Power, and Jubilant FoodWorks — the franchisee for Domino's Pizza, Popeyes, and Dunkin' Donuts — will also release their quarterly and annual performance reports today.Companies releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 14: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Eicher Motors, Tata Power, Shree Cements, Lupin, Muthoot Finance, Torrent Power, Hitachi Energy India, Berger Paints India, Jubilant Foodworks, Apollo Tyres, Piramal Pharma, Brigade Enterprises, Apar Industries, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Sagility India, BASF India, LMW, Asahi India Glass, V-Guard Industries, Akzo Nobel India, Kirloskar Brothers, Sanofi India, Blue Jet Healthcare, eClerx Services, RITES, Westlife Foodworld, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Graphite India, Transport Corporation of India, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Edelweiss Financial Services, KPI Green Energy, Karnataka Bank, Sheela Foam, and Balu Forge Industries among others.
Bharti Airtel registered a net profit of ₹11,022 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, registering a growth of 432 per cent from ₹2,071.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company’s revenue from operations rose 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹47,876.2 crore, compared to ₹37,599.1 crore in Q4FY24.
9:45 AM
9:26 AM
First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST