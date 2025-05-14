Q4 results today: HAL, Eicher Motors, Tata Power on May 14; full list here

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Lupin, Eicher Motors, and financial services firm Muthoot Finance will be among 126 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, May 14. These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Tata Power, Hitachi Energy, and Torrent Power will also be releasing their quarterly and yearly performance report today. Along with Jubilant FoodWorks, franchisee for Domino's Pizza, Popeyes, and Dunkin' Donuts.
Market overview May 14
On Tuesday, May 13, the Sensex dropped 1,281.68 points (1.5 per cent) to close at 81,148.22, while the Nifty50 fell 346.35 points (1.39 per cent) to 24,578.35.
Today, Wednesday, May 14, market movements may be driven by several key factors: India and US April CPI data, India’s April WPI, Q4 earnings, US-China trade developments, institutional activity, and mixed global cues.
As of 6:40 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up 90 points at 24,730, signaling a positive start.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 14
- 3i Infotech Ltd.
- Saven Technologies Ltd.
- Abans Enterprises Ltd.
- Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd.
- ADF Foods Ltd.
- Aerpace Industries Ltd.
- AGI Greenpac Ltd.
- Asian Hotels (East) Ltd.
- Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.
- Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
- Alldigi Tech Ltd.
- AMJ Land Holdings Ltd.
- Apar Industries Ltd.
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Arunis Abode Ltd.
- Aryaman Financial Services Ltd.
- Asahi India Glass Ltd.
- Aether Industries Ltd.
- Autopal Industries Ltd.
- Balu Forge Industries Ltd.
- BASF India Ltd.
- Berger Paints India Ltd.
- BLS E-Services Ltd.
- Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd.
- Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
- Bharat Rasayan Ltd.
- Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
- Chemfab Alkalis Ltd.
- CHPL Industries Ltd.
- CIFL Ltd.
- CL Educate Ltd.
- Concord Biotech Ltd.
- CN Infotech Ltd.
- DAM Capital Advisors Ltd.
- Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.
- Dollar Industries Ltd.
- eClerx Services Ltd.
- Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd.
- Eicher Motors Ltd.
- Eiko Lifesciences Ltd.
- Eros International Media Ltd.
- Excel Realty N Infra Ltd.
- Excel Industries Ltd.
- Foseco India Ltd.
- Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd.
- Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd.
- Ganges Securities Ltd.
- Graphite India Ltd.
- GRW High-Tech Ltd.
- GTPL Hathway Ltd.
- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
- Hikal Ltd.
- Hindustan Mills Ltd.
- Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.
- Indian Toners & Developers Ltd.
- Integra Engineering India Ltd.
- International Conveyors Ltd.
- IRIS Business Services Ltd.
- Le Travenues Technology Ltd.
- JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (DVR)
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
- Kalpa Commercial Ltd.
- Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.
- Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
- Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.
- K.P. Energy Ltd.
- K.P. Green Engineering Ltd.
- KPI Green Energy Ltd.
- K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
- Karnataka Bank Ltd.
- Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
- Lupin Ltd.
- Man Infraconstruction Ltd.
- Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd.
- Manomay Tex India Ltd.
- Mercury Laboratories Ltd.
- MPIL Corporation Ltd.
- Multi-Arc India Ltd.
- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd.
- Muthoot Finance Ltd.
- Nelcast Ltd.
- NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.
- Nilkamal Ltd.
- NRB Bearings Ltd.
- Pan Carbon Ltd.
- Polychem Ltd.
- Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
- PPL Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd.
- Progressive Extractions Ltd.
- PTL Enterprises Ltd.
- Rama Phosphates Ltd.
- Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd.
- Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.
- Responsive Industries Ltd.
- RFL Ltd.
- RITES Ltd.
- RLF Ltd.
- Rushil Decor Ltd.
- Keystone Realtors Ltd.
- Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.
- Sagility India Ltd.
- Sanguine Media Ltd.
- Sanofi India Ltd.
- Sheela Foam Ltd.
- Sharda Cropchem Ltd.
- Shree Cement Ltd.
- Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd.
- Sika Interplant Systems Ltd.
- Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd.
- Stylebaaza Ltd.
- Surya Roshni Ltd.
- Tata Power Company Ltd.
- Tavernier Resources Ltd.
- Transport Corporation of India Ltd.
- Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.
- Torrent Power Ltd.
- Vascon Engineers Ltd.
- V-Guard Industries Ltd.
- Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Ltd.
- Westlife Foodworld Ltd.
- Woodsvilla Ltd.
- Zenith Investments Ltd.
- Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.