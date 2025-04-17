Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EaseMyTrip releases Official Statement on ED searches

EaseMyTrip releases Official Statement on ED searches

Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

EaseMyTrip Official Statement:

As per information available in the public domain, the ED conducted searches at over 50 locations of various persons/ corporates. Amongst them one was EaseMyTrip premises.

While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation - said a EaseMyTrip spokesperson

India's retail inflation drops to 4.6% in FY2024-25; Lowest in six years

BHEL inks tech transfer agreement with BARC

Shares likely to extend gains amid positive global cues

GTPL Hathway slides as Q4 PAT tumble 19% YoY to Rs 11-cr

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

