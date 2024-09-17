EaseMyTrip enters medical tourism; board approves Rs 90 crore acquisitions

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip on Tuesday announced its move into the growing medical tourism sector with the acquisition of a 49 per cent equity stake in Pflege Home Healthcare for Rs 30 crore, and a 30 per cent stake in Rollins International for Rs 60 crore. At total the board of EaseMyTrip has approved acquisitions worth Rs 90 crore to delve into medical tourism, the company said in an exchange filing.

EaseMyTrip and Pflege Home Healthcare Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EaseMyTrip's acquisition of 49 per cent equity stake at Rs 30 crore in Dubai-based Pflege Home Healthcare marks the platform's entry into the healthcare service industry. Pflege is well-known for its extensive range of home-based medical care, including doctor visits, nursing care, physiotherapy, and the provision of critical medical equipment such as ventilators and oxygen. Their patient-centric approach, which focuses on delivering compassionate care at home, will now be integrated into EaseMyTrip’s offerings for customers seeking medical treatments abroad.

Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip aims to create opportunities for those looking for accessible healthcare solutions, particularly in Dubai—a major hub for global medical tourists.

Speaking on the acquisitions, Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “Our portfolio has expanded significantly with the inclusion of Rollins International and Pflege Home Healthcare. This move allows us to revolutionise medical tourism, making it more accessible and convenient for our customers. Whether for medical treatment or wellness retreats, we are committed to providing seamless, high-quality care to both domestic and international travellers.”

EaseMyTrip and Rollins International

More From This Section

EaseMyTrip has also acquired a 30 per cent stake at Rs 60 crore in Rollins International, a company specialising in gluten-free, lactose-free, and allergen-free food products, health supplements, and new-age wellness therapies.

Rollins operates several wellness centres across major cities in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and is expected to expand further. This acquisition will enable EaseMyTrip to cater to a growing market of health-conscious travellers who prioritise wellness and dietary needs during their trips.

By integrating Rollins’ expertise in wellness and allergen-free products, EaseMyTrip aims to create travel experiences that address the unique health and lifestyle needs of its customers.

Rohan Jain, co-founder of Rollins International, added, “We are thrilled to partner with EaseMyTrip, combining our focus on wellness and allergen-free products with their expansive travel network. Together, we will provide health-focused travel experiences that meet the evolving lifestyle needs of today’s travellers.”

Rise of medical tourism in India

Medical tourism—also known as health tourism or global healthcare—involves individuals travelling abroad to access medical care, often due to lower costs, cultural preferences, or the availability of treatments not offered in their home countries.

These acquisitions come at a time when the global medical tourism industry is experiencing unprecedented growth. Currently valued at $7.69 billion, the sector is projected to reach $14.31 billion by 2029.