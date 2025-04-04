Fans, motors company ebm-papst to invest Rs 340 crore in Chennai factory

ebm-papst, a German manufacturer of fans and motors, will invest Rs 340 crore in its new factory in Chennai as it seeks to expand in India. The unit is expected to be completed by late 2026 to serve the Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (APAC & MEA) regions.

The company has acquired a 14.2-acre plot in Chennai for the factory, the company’s third in India. “This investment reflects our long-term vision for India,” said Atul Tripathi, managing director of ebm-papst India. “By boosting local production, we are not only catering to the growing demand of our Indian customers but also creating sustainable employment opportunities that contribute to the country’s industrial development. Once fully operational, the plant will employ around 700 people.”

"As a technology leader, we are leveraging our strategy ‘local for local’ to serve the APAC & MEA region with tailored solutions," said Klaus Geissdoerfer, chief executive officer of the ebm-papst Group.

“By localizing production and strengthening supply chains, we are ensuring that we can respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our Indian customers,” said Thomas Nuernberger, chief sales officer of ebm-papst Group and chief executive officer of Air Technology APAC & MEA.

ebm-papst, which has been in the Indian since 1996, set up a global capability centre in Chennai in 2023 to develop digital solutions for the company’s intelligent fan technologies and global processes..

The ebm-papst Group, a family-run company headquartered in Mulfingen, Germany, is the world’s leading manufacturer of fans and motors, it said.