Tata Starbucks to expand with local formats, Reserve store in Bengaluru

Tata Starbucks intends to focus on introducing locally relevant formats and experiences to expand its India presence, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Sushant Dash said in an interaction. He added that the brand will add a Reserve store — premium outlet with exclusive brews — in Bengaluru, the second such store after Mumbai.

Speaking at the launch of the firm’s first drive-through outlet in South India, spanning 2,800 sq ft in Bengaluru's Electronic City, Dash said the country's technology capital was crucial for its India story.

TATA Starbucks operates around eight drive-thrus, including one in Bengaluru. Their first drive-thru opened in Chandigarh, followed by Bhatinda, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, and on the Shimla Highway near Chandigarh.

"Bengaluru has played a pivotal role in our India journey and continues to be a key market. As we scale, our focus remains on introducing formats and experiences that are locally relevant while offering a beverage portfolio that reflects the evolving preferences of Indian consumers,” Dash said. The store is the US-based coffee chain's 50th store in Bengaluru and 485th in India, as it charts expansion into other regions and territories to reach goal of 1,000 stores by 2030. Mumbai tops the charts with 100 stores. Delhi is second with 75 and Bengaluru is third with 50 stores. Dash noted that India is one of Starbucks’ top five fastest-growing markets globally, despite it being a predominantly tea-drinking nation, with coffee penetration at only 15–20 per cent.