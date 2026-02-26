India is the hottest market in Asia: Hilton APAC President Alan Watts

American hospitality chain Hilton Hotels sees India as one of its hottest markets in Asia as it continues to chart expansion plans for the South Asian market.

“India is going through an explosion, which China went through earlier,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction ahead of the HOPE conference being held in Mumbai.

“China has just come out of the best two decades of growth, which saw a lot of infrastructure growth too. India is at the start of that curve now. Coupled with the population, the potential for outbound and inbound business, and considering the strong domestic trend, India is the hottest market in Asia currently,” he added.