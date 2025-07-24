Home / Companies / News / ED raids Anil Ambani group: Over 35 premises, 50 firms, 25 people searched

Entities lined to Anil Ambani's group investigated over alleged Rs 3,000 cr loan diversion from Yes Bank

Anil Ambani
ED raids several locations linked to Anil Ambani
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided more than 35 premises and searched more than 50 companies in New Delhi and Mumbai linked to Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAGA), as sources told ‘Business Standard’ the investigation relates to alleged illegal diversion of loans worth Rs 3,000 crore from Yes Bank from 2017 to 2019.
 
As many as 25 people were also searched. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the National Housing Bank, the National Financial Reporting Authority, and Bank of Baroda were among organisations that shared information with the ED about RAAGA.
 
“A preliminary investigation by the ED has revealed a well-planned and thought out scheme to divert/ siphon off public money by cheating banks, shareholders, investors and other public institutions. The offence of bribing bank officials, including the promoter of Yes Bank, is also under scanner,” said a source in ED. 
 
The ED’s investigation allegedly revealed illegal loan diversion of around Rs 3,000 crore from Yes Bank. The ED found that before the loan was granted, Yes Bank promoters received money, said the source.
 
“The ED has found gross violations in Yes Bank loan approvals to RAAGA companies. Credit approval memorandums (CAMs) were back-dated; investments were proposed without any due diligence/ credit analysis in violation of the bank’s credit policy,” said the source.
 
Such loans were diverted to RAAGA companies and shell entities. “Some red flags found by ED included loans given to entities with weak financials; no proper documentation of loans and no due diligence – borrowers have common addresses, common directors,” said the source. 
Other alleged offences include “diversion of loans to promoter group entities; loans onward lent on the same date; loans disbursed on same date as date of application; loans disbursed prior to sanction and misrepresentation of financials.”
 
The source added that the Sebi has shared its findings about Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) with the ED. Dramatic increase in corporate loans by RHFL, from Rs 3,742.60 Crore in FY 2017-18 to Rs 8,670.80 Crore in FY 2018-19 is also under the ED’s lens. Issues of Irregular & Expedited Approvals, Process Deviations and many other illegalities have been found.
 
State Bank of India (SBI) earlier this week classified Reliance Communications and its promoter-director Anil Ambani as “fraud” and will file a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation, Parliament was informed on Monday. The entities were classified as fraud in June in accordance with the central bank's Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management and Bank’s Board-approved Policy on Classification, Reporting & Management of Frauds, said Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
       

Topics :Anil AmbaniEnforcement DirectorateReliance Group

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

