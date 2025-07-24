China's Chery to supply EV tech for JSW's new auto brand, to debut by 2027

Chery confirmed that it will supply parts of models to JSW, which will produce and sell them under its own brand. JSW said that the core technology will be developed internally with the help of firms like KPIT Technologies and LTIMindtree, The Economic Times reported.

JSW to build commercial EVs

The upcoming JSW EV brand will be fully-owned by the company and operate independently of its current joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor, which sells cars under the MG brand. JSW is also setting up manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra to roll out its new EV lineup from 2027, and commercial electric trucks and buses as early as 2026.