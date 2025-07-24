Home / Companies / News / Confident of improving Bangalore traffic by 25-30%: EaseMyTrip's Pitti

Confident of improving Bangalore traffic by 25-30%: EaseMyTrip's Pitti

He added that the BTP and IISC have simulation models, which can create re-routing permutations and he has requested the data from Google, Uber, Ola and Rapido that will help with the re-routing

EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti has met with the Commissioners of the Bengaluru Traffic Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike and City Police and said that the traffic situation in the city will improve by 25-30 per cent within a year.

Sharing an update on the Rs 1 crore Bengaluru traffic project, Prashant Pitti wrote on X, "MAJOR UPDATE on Bangalore Traffic Project! I am confident of improving Bangalore traffic by 25-30 per cent within a year's time."

In his detailed social media post, he added, "1. Collaboration at Scale In just 10 days, after meeting the commissioners of BTP, BBMP, CP, Google team, IISC professors, Scientist, Road Engineers, Traffic Related Entrepreneurs. All three newly appointed commissioners were very kind to invite me to showcase existing capabilities AND collaborate to work together. For the first time we are bringing all key public and private players - to the same table."

He added that the BTP and IISC have simulation models, which can create re-routing permutations and he has requested the data from Google, Uber, Ola and Rapido that will help with the re-routing.

"2. Quick Optimization Projects A) Bangalore Traffic Simulators: Both BTP and IISC have simulation models, which can create millions of re-routing permutations to reduce travel-time (not shortest distance). I have requested the data from Google, Uber, Ola, Rapido, that will make models predict better re-routing. Some of them have confirmed to help. Waiting for others. If the model starts working, we will be able to predict where/when gridlock is going to happen, so we can fix it before it occurs," the X post read.

He also suggested Fixing Feedback Loop and Hyperlocal Rain Predictor for solve the traffic congestion.

Prashant Pitti wrote, "B) Fixing Feedback Loop: Govt already has apps, where people can report potholes. I will take ownership of that app, to increase its scope (report illegal parking, broken signal, wrong side driving, water logging, broken vehicle, etc). I will also increase accountability and recognition by showcasing all the complaints lodged AND action-taken (along with time-stamp) publicly. C) Hyperlocal Rain Predictor: Govt closes the road to do infra/maintenance work, but then it starts raining on that patch of road and work halts. This leads to crazy downtime and traffic congestion. Hyperlocal Rain Predictor project will also allow us to fix drainage issues, even before it happens."

He said that a pilot project with Green Wave Signals is being carried out to put the traffic lights in sync.

"D) Green Wave Signals: Putting traffic lights in sync, so they move vehicles in waves, instead of stopping at every junction. A pilot is already happening, we will analyse the results to see if it makes sense to be done at City level," he wrote.

"3. The Vision for IndiaMany people mentioned in my last post "Bangalore Traffic is an Infra problem", congrats on stating the obvious. If we continue to wait for the infra to become better, then we are merely playing a catch-up game with the West. There is so much scope to optimize current infra, and I would rather focus on that. This is no longer about rants or blaming the system. It's about practical optimism - believing that with data, intent, and collaboration, we can improve what feels unfixable," the X post read.

Further, he asked for public support so that the project reaches the right authorities.

He wrote, "4. Ask from Readers: A) Continue your support and share/comment. The more you amplify, the more right folks will be able to join us in solving this gridlock. I am in it for the long haul. Are you? B) Join our WhatsApp Community, where I will regularly post the next-steps. Plus we need more info from each one of you. On which junction/road, you face massive traffic issue. So we can present them to the right authorities. Link to join below in the comment section."

Earlier on July 14, Pitti announced a Rs 1 crore commitment to tackle traffic congestion in Bengaluru using AI and satellite data, urging authorities and citizens to join hands in fixing the city's growing traffic problem.

In a detailed post on X, EaseMyTrip co-founder Pitti shared that he was stuck in traffic for over two hours while covering just 11 km late at night in Bengaluru. He said the worst part was being stranded at a choke point on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for 100 minutes, with no traffic light or police officer in sight.

"I am committing INR 1 Cr to find Bangalore Choke-Points via Google Maps & AI. 11 km ??' 2.15 hours in Bangalore Traffic on Saturday late night! I was stuck at one choke-point at ORR, where I spent 100 minutes struggling to understand why there is no traffic-light or cop here," Pitti posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

