JSW Energy signs electricity supply pact with BESCOM for solar project

JSW Energy on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary JSW Renew Energy Forty Five has inked a power purchase agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for a grid connected 100 MW Solar Project.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.31 per kWh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said JSW Renew Energy Forty Five Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed power purchase agreement with BESCOM for a grid connected 100 MW solar project with 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The aforesaid project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district, a company statement said.