Home / Companies / News / JSW Energy signs electricity supply pact with BESCOM for solar project

JSW Energy signs electricity supply pact with BESCOM for solar project

The aforesaid project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district

JSW energy
The company is well positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030. Image: X@JSWEnergy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Energy on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary JSW Renew Energy Forty Five has inked a power purchase agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) for a grid connected 100 MW Solar Project.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.31 per kWh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said JSW Renew Energy Forty Five Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed power purchase agreement with BESCOM for a grid connected 100 MW solar project with 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The aforesaid project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district, a company statement said.

Subsequent to this, the company's total locked-in energy storage capacity stood at 29.4 GWh, including 3.0 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of Pumped Hydro Storage.

The company is well positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mindspace REIT buys Hyderabad office asset for Rs 512 cr at 11% discount

China's Chery to supply EV tech for JSW's new auto brand, to debut by 2027

Brigade Hotel mobilises ₹325 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

BEML secures ₹293.81 crore defence order for 150 high mobility vehicles

Reliance Industries faces scrutiny as EU targets diesel from Russian crude

Topics :JSW Energyelectricity sectorsolar projects

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story