Edtech giant Byju's seeks to raise $1 billion to stave off investor revolt

Byju's seeks to close a round within two weeks, according to the report. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.
The report comes days after representatives of three global investors - Peak XV, Prosus NV and the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative - stepped down from the company without publicly citing reasons, and auditor Deloitte said it was severing ties with the startup over its "long-delayed" financial statements for the year ended March 2022.
(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)