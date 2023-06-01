Home / Companies / News / Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

Byju's has to make an interest payment on the loan by June 5

Bloomberg
Edtech major Byju's lenders scrap talks to restructure a $1.2 bn loan

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 1:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article


Creditors to Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, have pulled out of negotiations with the company to recast a $1.2 billion loan, posing a new setback to the beleaguered tech firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks were called off after the creditors moved court, accusing the firm of hiding $500 million of funds raised, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. Lenders can now sell the term loan B securities of the firm as the restraint that came as part of the negotiations is lifted, they said.
The move is a fresh challenge for one of India’s hottest tech companies, which has been working to appease creditors by offering prepayments and higher coupons to restructure the loan. Though the steering committee of lenders has discontinued the talks, the company will try to reach out to all lenders independently to renegotiate the terms, one of the people said.

Byju’s has to make an interest payment on the loan by June 5, the people said. The company will get “a large capital infusion” soon that will allow it to pay down the loan, its lawyer said in a US court last month while denying allegations of hiding the funds raised as loan.
A spokesperson for Byju’s didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on lenders pulling out of the talks. A representative for Houlihan Lokey Inc., hired by creditors to advise them on loan restructuring, declined to comment.

The company had offered to increase the coupon on loan due 2026 by as much as 300 basis points and prepay part of the debt to renegotiate the agreement after it missed a deadline to file audited financial results.
The loan, one of the largest unrated debt raised by a startup ever, slumped to a record 64.5 cents a dollar in September and is now quoted at around 79 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also Read

After many rocking years, we needed a rocky year: Byju's CEO Raveendran

Byju's seeks easier terms on $1.2 bn loan as it struggles with losses

Byju's allegedly buying contacts of children, threatening parents: NCPCR

Lenders ask Byju's to liquidate US assets to part-repay $1.2-bn loan

Brought in Rs 28,000 cr FDI to India, says Byju Raveendran on ED raid

Sebi to tighten FPI rules it was forced to dilute for Adani: Congress

Toyota logs 2-fold growth with highest monthly sales in May at 20,410 units

Bajaj Auto records 29% rise in total sales at 355,148 units for May

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Monthly sales of Rs 25 cr each! Apple's India stores hit it out of the park

Topics :Byju RaveendranByju'sloansEdTechCompanies

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story